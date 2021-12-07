Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 303,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 123,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

