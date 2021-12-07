Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 838 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,719,000 after buying an additional 156,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after buying an additional 511,619 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.