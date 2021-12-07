Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,792.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.46 or 0.08543442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00323011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00936941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00078529 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00417186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00308473 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

