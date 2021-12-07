Loncor Gold (LONCF) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS: LONCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Loncor Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loncor Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Loncor Gold Competitors 799 3523 3801 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Loncor Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loncor Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A -$2.24 million -28.75 Loncor Gold Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 14.51

Loncor Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Loncor Gold Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Summary

Loncor Gold peers beat Loncor Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

