Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,065. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

