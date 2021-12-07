LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

