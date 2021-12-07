LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,712,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298,212 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

