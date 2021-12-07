LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477,844 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,363,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.