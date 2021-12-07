LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

