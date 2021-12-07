Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 14th

Lyell Immunopharma’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Lyell Immunopharma had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $425,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,410,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

