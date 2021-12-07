Maecenas (ART) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $632.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $240,375.65 and $632.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars.

