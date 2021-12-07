MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

MAG stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.15 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

