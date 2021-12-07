Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $843.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

