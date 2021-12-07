Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDI. Laurentian boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

MDI opened at C$8.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.28 million and a PE ratio of 39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.88. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

