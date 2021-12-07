Manuel J. Mehos Sells 32,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VBTX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

