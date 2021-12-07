Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 141,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 291,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$101.33 million and a P/E ratio of -19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. The company through a joint venture agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited holds 50% interest in the Douay gold project with 669 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

