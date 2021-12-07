Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

