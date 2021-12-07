Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 798,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 828,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,657 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

