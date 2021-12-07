Marlow Hernandez Buys 15,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,099. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

