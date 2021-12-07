Marlow Hernandez Buys 15,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.
Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,099. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CANO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
