Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 521,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 6,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,089. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

