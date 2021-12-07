Martin J. Wygod Acquires 8,000 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 8,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Forian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Forian during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forian during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

