Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 417,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,977. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

