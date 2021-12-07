Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.