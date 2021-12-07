Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,652. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 4.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

