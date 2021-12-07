Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after buying an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

