Medicalchain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Medicalchain has a market cap of $1.69 million and $308,905.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

