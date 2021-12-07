Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

