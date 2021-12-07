MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

MET stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

