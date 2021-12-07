Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22. Metromile has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Metromile by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 123.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

