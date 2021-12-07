MicroMoney (AMM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $326,411.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $246,015.97 and approximately $326,411.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

