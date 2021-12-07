Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. 277,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,577,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

