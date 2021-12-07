Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 59.1% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 225,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.19 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

