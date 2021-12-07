MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 13.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.19. 189,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,555,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MicroVision by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MicroVision by 358.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MicroVision by 412.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

