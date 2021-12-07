Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

