Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

