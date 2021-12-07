Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 317 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

