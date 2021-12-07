Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 374 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

EWL opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

