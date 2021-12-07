Millennium Management LLC Buys 51,771 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 462,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,486 shares of company stock worth $249,070 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATCX stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

