Millennium Management LLC Buys 5,448 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $234.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $220.73 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.62 and a 200 day moving average of $244.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

