Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,179 shares of company stock worth $10,889,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

