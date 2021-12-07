Millennium Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.