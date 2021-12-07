Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 158,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $484,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $612,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MON opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

