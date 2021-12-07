Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Timberland Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 181,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 133,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

