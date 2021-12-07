Millennium Management LLC Sells 28,273 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.