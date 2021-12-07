Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.65 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after acquiring an additional 581,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 314,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 94.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 274,013 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

