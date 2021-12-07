Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.