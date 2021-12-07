Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

