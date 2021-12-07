Minereum (MNE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,790.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $33,790.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00210772 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,988,727 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

