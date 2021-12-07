Mirror Protocol Price Down 19.3% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $171.89 million and approximately $27.26 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.00 or 0.08462925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.66 or 0.99612873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00077197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

