Mizuho Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

